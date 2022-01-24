24 monkeys found dead near Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

The carcasses of 18 male and six female monkeys were found scattered in the village, locals said. Based on a complaint, senior forest officials along with veterinarians visited the spot and held enquiries with the locals. “Prima facie, it appears that the monkeys have died of poisoning, but the exact cause of their deaths will be known only after a post-mortem,” a Forest Department officials said.





The viscera samples will be sent for analysis. The results will confirm whether they were poisoned, other officials said. Further investigation is on.