New portal for Kovai residents to check test results

Coimbatore :

The portal https://covidresult.nammakovai.org/ developed by Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu (C4TN) delivers results of those tested negative for the infection.





“As those who test negative do not know their results, they become restless. Even most of the calls to COVID war rooms were from people waiting for their results. Much of the valuable time of volunteers is spent on such calls. Hence, the portal was developed with an intention to save their time and also help out people,” said CGS Manion, a coordinator of (C4TN).





Only the portal was developed by the organisation and the data, sourced from ICMR, is uploaded on it by the district health department. Anyone who wishes to know their results should log into the portal by giving their ICMR or SRF number.





The portal was launched on January 19. Also, the C4TN has joined hands with the Corporation to check on the health status of people under home isolation.





“More than 600 volunteers, including teachers, IT professionals, call up those under isolation and ask a set of 23 questions on their health parameters and load them in a specially developed database. Based on the entries, the patients are categorised into red, yellow and green depending upon their health condition. The software automatically sends alerts to the health department, if the person requires medical attention. With up to 80 per cent of those under treatment in home isolation, the volunteers are going through a tough workload,” he added.