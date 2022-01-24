Six NGOs from State selected for GROW Fund grants

Chennai :

Six non-government organisations (NGOs) working in the areas of gender rights and equality; health and sanitation; climate, ecology and animal welfare have been recognised to receive grants from the Grassroots Resilience Ownership and Wellness (GROW) Fund, which is anchored by EdelGive Foundation in Tamil Nadu.





Each organisation will receive Rs 80 lakh over two years to direct resources to build its capabilities, resilience and future readiness and they will be assisted in mentoring, networking and leadership building.





The GROW Fund is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Manan Trust, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, MacArthur Foundation, ATE Chandra Foundation and other organisations.





The grant will enable organisations to recover from the immediate challenges faced due to COVID-19 and sustain operations by covering critical costs. The organisations selected from Tamil Nadu include Student Partnership Worldwide India Project Trust, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Sristi Foundation, Keystone Foundation, Arulagam and Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems.





Since the advent of COVID-19, grassroot organisations serving different communities in India have faced numerous challenges in their growth and sustenance including depleting funds and risk of forced closure.





Vidya Shah, executive chairperson of EdelGive Foundation said they were delighted to see six NGOs from Tamil Nadu being included in the cohort for GROW Fund grantees selected from 20 states of the country. “These grassroots organisations have been working tirelessly with underserved communities across the State in diverse areas like gender rights and equality, health and sanitation, climate, ecology and animal welfare. Apart from the monetary support, the NGOs from Tamil Nadu would benefit immensely from training and sessions on technology, finance, human resources, fundraising and communications among others,” she said.