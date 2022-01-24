DVAC case against Kovai town panchayat ex-chairman

DVAC has registered a case against the former chairman of a town panchayat in Coimbatore and his wife for allegedly amassing illegal wealth to the tune of Rs 1.45 crore from 2011 to 2016.

Chennai : The accused are KVN Jayaraman, 47, former chairman, No.4 Veerapandi Town Panchayat, Coimbatore and his wife J Keerthi, 36. Jayaraman acquired and was in possession of immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name of his wife, disproportionate to their known sources of income. The value of the assets of the accused was Rs 1.25 crore in 2011 and it zoomed to Rs 3.43 crore in 2016. After calculating the likely savings, expenditure and genuine legal income, the DVAC pegged the disproportionate assets of the suspects at Rs 1.45 crore and registered a case against them under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.