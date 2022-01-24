Clarify stand on Chennai-Salem 8-lane project: PMK

Chennai :

“Earlier, when Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi he urged the Centre to drop the Chennai-Salam eight-lane project, but in the recent grievance meetings, the Dharmapuri revenue officials have informed farmers that after environment clearance is obtained for the project, land acquisition works for the road project will commence. Both the statements are contrary to each other and the Chief Minister must clarify the stand of the state government on the eight-lane project,” said Anbumani, in a statement.





He also said that if Chennai-Salem eight-lane project is implemented more than 7,000 farmers would be affected and considering their plight he had filed a case in the Supreme Court in which based on his arguments the Supreme Court directed the Centre to handover the land back to farmers, but now the statement of government officials that land will be acquired back has sent shock waves among farmers.