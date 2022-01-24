Bull runs put on hold in Vellore

Taking note of the rampant violations of COVID norms, Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian ordered the temporary suspension of bull runs with effect from Sunday.
Vellore: The events this year has so far led to three deaths, including a boy and girl aged 13 and a 60-year-old man. The Collector said the organisers failed to follow rules, the crowd far exceeded the stipulated maximum violating social distancing norms and compulsory mask protocol was also not adhered to. Pointing out that this would result in further spread of the pandemic, the official directed all RDOs to conduct inquiries and submit reports. Granting permission for bull runs would depend on their reports, Pandian said.
