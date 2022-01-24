8-yr-old boy drowns in Ramnad waterbody

An eight-year-old boy drowned in an oorani at Panayadi village in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. The Erwadi police rushed to the spot to rescue him, but the boy died, sources said.

Representative image

Madurai : The deceased has been identified as M Mohammed Noor of Oomaiyan Valasai. The ill-fated boy along with his mother was there at the oorani, for washing clothes. He stepped into the oorani when his mother was busy and got pulled into the water. As the woman screamed for help, some locals and police personnel tried to rescue the boy, but all efforts were in vain as the boy drowned. The body was retrieved later. Based on a complaint lodged by Mohideen, father of the deceased, Erwadi police have filed a case, sources said.