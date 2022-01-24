45 sovereigns seized from three in Madurai

Three habitual offenders were arrested by a special team of police in Madurai on Sunday and stolen property, including 45 sovereigns of gold and cash of Rs 80,000 were recovered.
Madurai: Based on complaints lodged by victims in the wake of burglaries and robberies reported in residential localities of Annanagar, KK Nagar and Mattuthavani, special teams were formed as per the directive of CoP Prem Anand Sinha to crack the cases. Those arrested have been identified as M Moideen (32) of Dharmapuri and his brother Sadik Batcha and T Gopinath (32) of Alanganallur, Madurai, sources said. DC, Madurai (North) TK Rajasekaran, after inquiring, said these offenders targeted locked houses and broke in during night. There were seven cases of break-ins reported against them.
