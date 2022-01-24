Pair of old tusks seized, 9 held in Theni

A pair of tusks has been seized and a gang of nine men were arrested by the forest personnel near Devadanapatty in Theni district on Sunday.

Madurai : According to PK Dileep, District Forest Officer, Kodaikanal, the seized tusks seemed too old of a sub adult male and it could have passed many hands. Each of the tusks ran to a length of one meter. Acting on a tip off from the Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, the forest personnel in a joint undercover operation nabbed those nine offenders after intercepting a suspicious vehicle. The offenders, who belong to parts of Theni and neighboring Dindigul district, were being interrogated in Devadanapatty Range office.