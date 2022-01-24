Give Tamil names to children: Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who hardly offers a glimpse of his personal life in public, on Sunday made a rare mention of his siblings, including once estranged brother Alagiri at a function in the city, to advise couples to name their children in Tamil.
Chennai: Presiding over the wedding of newly appointed TNHB chairman Poochi Murugan’s family, Stalin requested the couple to offer Tamil names to their children and said, “I request you to offer beautiful Tamil names to your children. You might wonder if my name is a Tamil name. The name has a reason. I have explained it a lot.” “My brother Muthu was named after our grandfather Muthuvel. My brother Alagiri was named after Pattukottai Alagirisamy, who, Kalaignar said, had inspired him to become a public speaker. He named my younger brother Tamil due to his love for Tamil. That is the history. The couple here should also offer Tamil names to their children. You should engage in such attempts to develop Tamil,” added the CM.
