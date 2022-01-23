AIADMK supports TN govt on Hogenakkal drinking water project, flays Karnataka

Chennai :

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, also flayed the opposition of Karnataka to the project.

"Karnataka doesn't have any moral or for that matter, legal rights to prevent the implementation of the Hogenakkal drinking water project within Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka side refuses to release the quantum of water in the Cauvery it is legally bound to do as per the Supreme court judgment unless all its reservoirs are filled up."

He also said that the DMK government should implement the project and that the AIADMK led-opposition would extend its full support to it.

Karnataka opposes any project in Tamil Nadu and the state does not have any right to do so, Panneerselvam said.

He said that a detailed project report on the Hogenakkal Drinking Water project was prepared in 1986 during the period of M.G. Ramachandran but could not be implemented due to a lack of funds. He said that in 1994 a DPR with a revised project report was domne.

The AIADMK leader said that then Chief Minister and AIADMK leader, late J. Jayalalithaa had also sent a proposal to the Union government in 2005 and the foundation stone was unveiled in 2008.



