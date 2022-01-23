TN archaeologist R. Nagaswamy passes away

Renowned archaeologist and Tamil Nadu archaeology department's first director, Padma Bhushan R. Nagaswamy passed away on Sunday at 2.30 p.m. at his Chennai home, according to his family members.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Parvathi predeceased him.
Nagaswamy was the first director of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology department and is credited for initiating some major excavations in the state during his tenure. The Government of India bestowed him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018.
