TN CEO Satyabrata Sahoo to receive national award under best-performing State

Chennai :

Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo has been selected for the national award under the category of best performing State for overall performance in various areas of election management during the legislative assembly elections in the state during 2021.





Accordingly, Sahoo has been invited to receive the award at the national award function to be held at New Delhi on the occasion of National Voters Day.





National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, which was on 25th January 1950.





The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management during Covid-19, Accessible Election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.