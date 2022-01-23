Will lift Sunday lockdown if cases reduce: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the complete lockdown on Sundays in the State would be reconsidered if the cases drop.





The minister was at the Marina beach to pay his respects to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue on his 125th birth anniversary, shortly after which he addressed the media.





"While it is heartening to know that positive cases in Chennai, which has been recording over 9,000 cases regularly, has dropped to 6,000 yesterday, yet we cannot keep our guard down," he said adding that the government will rethink its stance on Sunday lockdown if the positive numbers plunge further.





Subramanian thanked TN people for extending cooperation to night curfews and Sunday lockdown regime enforced by the government. He also noted that it is a hopeful sign to see positive cases falling in other metropolitan cities.





Notwithstanding, India and Tamil Nadu still is considerably far from the clutches of the pandemic as the nation clocked 3.33 lakh cases of which 30,744 were from Tamil Nadu. Capital city Chennai recorded 6,452 fresh cases on Saturday.