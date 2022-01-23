Distribution of free Tablet computers to TN government students is yet to take off

Chennai :

The much-hyped project to distribute free tablet computers for school children in the State-run schools is still a dream with Tamil Nadu government has not accomplished the scheme, which was announced in 2018-2019.





When the previous AIADMK government was in power, the then School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has promised to distribute 11.70 lakh free tablets to the students studying from Class 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools during the first phase.





A senior official from the School Education Department seeking anonymity told DT NEXT soon after the announcement, the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) has been entrusted to procure tablets by floating international tender based on the indent given by the institutions.





"The specification for the tablets was also finalized by the authorities taking into consideration of the usage of the electronic device for the student community", he said adding "it was also felt that distributing computer tablets instead of laptops will not only be cost-effective but will also be handy for students to carry".





As per the plan, the tablets will also contain e-textbooks according to the student’s class, various apps that provide easy education, anti-virus software, video tutorials, and among others, the official said.





In addition, the official also said that there was also a plan to distribute tablet computers to the teachers in government and government-aided schools free of cost. "Only a few teachers were benefited as a part of the inauguration of the scheme", he added.





On the current status of the tablets' scheme, the official said even distribution of free laptops to both school and college students in the state-run institution is being delayed. "As of now, no official word from the government with regard to the implementation of tablet computers", he said.





However, the official also pointed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic the authorities from the School Education Department were engaged in other activities, and therefore, the free tablet computer scheme might be taken once the normalcy has been restored.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said that the State government should inform the status of both free distributions of laptops and tablet computer schemes. "As the indent has already been prepared and sent to the authorities concerned, several lakh students in government schools still waiting to get even laptop computers", he said.