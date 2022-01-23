Probe cause behind girl’s suicide, not man who filmed her allegations: HC

Madurai :

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court directed the Principal District Judge, Thanjavur, to nominate a judicial magistrate to record the statement of the parents of the 17-year-old girl, whose death by suicide triggered allegations of religious conversion by school authorities, on Monday. A copy of the statement should be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.





Justice GR Swaminathan issued the direction during the special sitting to hear a petition filed by S Muruganantham, seeking to transfer the investigation of his daughter, M Lavanya, CB-CID or any other independent investigation agency under the supervision of DGP.





The court also restrained the police from harassing the person who had taken the video in which the girl alleged that she was asked to convert to Christianity. The police should focus on the circumstances that led to the suicide instead of directing it against the person who had taken the video, the judge said.





The Class 12 student of a government-aided school in Michaelpatti village had consumed pesticide inside the hostel on January 9 and died on Wednesday. In her dying declaration, she charged the hostel warden Sahaya Mary – since arrested – of forcing her to clean the rooms.





Meanwhile, BJP and Hindu outfits alleged that Lavanya took the extreme step after being forced to convert, which the district police denied. Following her death, a controversy arose over the girl committed suicide owing to pressure to convert to Christianity.