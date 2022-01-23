Meendum Manjappai — Pick yellow, go green

Chennai :

When Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Meendum Manjappai scheme to eradicate the usage of plastics and to bring back the eco-friendly bags into circulation, many would have thought that the scheme would go down as yet another awareness programme. But officials behind the programme have ensured that the scheme, apart from its awareness content, also has actions grounded in science and common sense.





“The scheme has a multi-pronged strategy to eradicate plastics. It is a complete 360-degree scheme which aims at not just eradicating plastic but also aims at promoting eco-friendly alternatives, to sensitise student community and to strengthen the enforcement of the plastic ban,” says Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests.





Elaborating on the scheme to DT Next, Sahu says phase one of the project aims at taking the Meendum Manjappai scheme to nook and corner of the State and to make eco-friendly alternatives more popular. To ensure that it reaches every corner of the State, Sahu has written letters and spoken to every district collector to organise meetings in village panchayats and to ask village self-help groups to manufacture more eco-friendly bags so that they could be used as alternatives to plastic carry bags. “The production of such bags has gained momentum with growing demand but suffered a setback due to COVID spread,” says Sahu assuring that once the third wave is brought under control, the production of these eco-friendly bags will revive.













The second part of the scheme is to prepare a directory of eco-friendly alternatives to plastics. “There are a lot of people who have come up with perfect alternatives to plastics. For instance, there is one person, Kalyan from Coimbatore, who demonstrated how to manufacture leak-proof containers using rice bran. Similarly, when the Meendum Manjappai scheme was launched, a woman from Erode who participated in the exhibition in Chennai showed that eating plates can be manufactured using areca nuts. Now, people cannot complain that there are no alternatives to plastics anymore and the State government is in the process of creating a directory of all the alternatives whenever any person or corporate companies decide to switch to eco-friendly alternatives we will have the directory ready for them so that they can contact the manufacturers directly and can purchase what is required for them,” says Sahu.





The third part of the scheme is to bring the public into it and to make it a people’s movement. After launching the Meendum Manjappai scheme, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has announced rewards for the public who give information about plastic bag manufacturing units in the State. The move will not just eradicate plastic bag manufacturing units but will also make people responsible for avoiding the usage of plastics. The State government will also actively involve the student community through the eco clubs functioning in the schools and the activity will commence once COVID is brought under control, says Sahu.





The fourth part of the scheme is effective enforcement of the plastic ban. “Though our State has banned plastics in 2018, they are still in use. This is due to the free entry of plastics through the porous borders of the State. I am in regular touch with the Corporation commissioners and local body authorities to ensure that without strict implementation of the plastic ban, the Meendum Manjappai scheme will not become a success. The authorities are also constantly following the directions and are actively submitting the reports of seizure of plastic bags and fines levied on traders.





However, when eco-friendly alternatives to plastics are promoted, a big question of economic viability arises. How far are these eco-friendly alternatives economically viable? Sahu has answers for the question as she said these eco-friendly alternatives are not just environment friendly but also pocket-friendly. “Whenever anything is produced in bulk, it will be cheap. Initially, the eco-friendly alternatives might seem a bit dearer but when they are accepted by people and are manufactured in large numbers, they will also become cheaper,” says Sahu.





She further says that the State government, on its part, is also open to the idea of economically supporting the manufacturers of suitable alternatives. “We are looking for a couple of suitable alternatives to provide aid to them. For instance, we are thinking of replacing coir pith with plastics used in nurseries. When such effective alternatives crop up, the State government will definitely support them will all requirements,” says Sahu.





However, Sahu adds that apart from the government’s efforts, there needs to be a change in the mindsets. “People should realise the importance of using eco-friendly bags and recently I have shared on my social media page about the usage of yellow bags even at airports. People should stop thinking that carrying yellow bags is something low and should feel proud about it as in the past manjappai was used on auspicious occasions in Tamil Nadu,” says Sahu.





Even environmental activists welcome the scheme and see some positive aspects in the scheme. “Manjappai is only a metaphor for eco-friendly bags and through the scheme, the State government has touched the essential part of people’s mindset that using cloth bags is not a bad idea. When a Chief Minister himself asks people to use cloth bags, it will have a wider reach,” says G Sundarrajan, from Poovulagin Nanbargal.





He also says that a lot of issues need to be addressed and eliminated as far as plastics are concerned and “we should see the scheme in the right perspective to eliminate plastics”.