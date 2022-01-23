After 5 days, leopard holed up in warehouse trapped

Coimbatore :

Forest Department sources said a video from the night vision camera fixed by the department at the warehouse soon after the leopard was spotted moving in on January 17, showed that the carnivore entering into the cage set up in the front side entry, at 12 am on Saturday.





Forest Department officials and people in the locality heaved a sigh of relief as the leopard after dodging for five days, finally entered the trap.





The Department had placed cages at the front and back doors of the warehouse on the busy Coimbatore-Palakkad Road. Officials initially kept meat and water inside the two cages to lure the leopard into the trap. Live dogs were also kept behind the cages to attract it. However, it kept avoiding it for the last five days, before getting trapped. After a detailed examination by the vets, the leopard will be released inside deep forest.