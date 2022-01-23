Police probe lawyer uploading abuse audios from jail

Vellore :

Muthukumaran (47) was arrested three days ago by the Umarabad police and incarcerated in the Vellore Central Prison following complaints that he released audios on social media abusing DMK Ministers, MLAs and functionaries.





The lawyer was husband of Sarita, who won the first ward in the district panchayat and a resident of Kailasagiri in Madanur panchayat union. The issue had been simmering for quite some time. It is believed to be due to the feeling that his wife was being sidelined and the first tiff was when he accosted Tirupattur District Collector Amar Kuswaha at an official function at Arangal Durgam on December 22 last year.





He then released audios blaming Ambur MLA Vilvanathan and Jolorpet MLA Devaraji for his wife being sidelined. He also complained to police that he suspected a plot against his life.





The last straw was when his continued diatribe against DMK top functionaries resulted in party cadres blocking the Ambur-Gudiyattam Road demanding his arrest on January 20. The same night unidentified persons set fire to an eatery on his premises on the Bengaluru Road. Police arrested 3 persons in this connection.





Though in jail, his controversial attitude continued with his uploading on social media audios abusing a particular community and their women leading to a complaint by community members. The only official action by the party high command was to suspend Muthukumaran temporarily. DMK cadres wonder why the top brass continue to turn a blind eye to his actions.