175th Aradhana of Saint composer Thyagaraja conducted on a low key

Thiruchirapalli :

As per custom, the festival used to be held for five days in which hundreds of musicians used to pay homage to Saint Thyagaraja every day by rendering his compositions in front of his samadhi. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only a small number of musicians were allowed in the one-day celebration. Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha chairman GK Vasan inaugurated it.





Around 6 30 am, the musicians commenced their procession from Saint Thyagaraja’s residence by rendering unchaviruthi bhajans and reached the samadhi. Subsequently, nadaswaram recital was performed between 8.30 am and 9 am and the rendering of Pancharatna Kirtis commenced around 9 am in which several musicians and singers, including singers Mahathi, Visaka Hari, Cuddalore Janani, Suchithra, Sandeep Narayanan and several other musicians paid homage to Thyagaraja.