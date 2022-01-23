AIADMK starts interviewing candidates for urban body polls

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday interviewed his party workers from Theni district who are willing to contest the upcoming urban civic polls.





The deputy leader of opposition along with the office bearers of the Theni district, including the district secretary SPM Syed Khan and party MP OP Ravindranath interviewed party workers, according to a press statement issued by the AIADMK headquarters.





Tirupur women wing functionary sacked





Meanwhile, in a joint statement, former chief ministers and AIADMK coordinators Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami made an announcement sacking Tirupur district women wing deputy secretary named P Selvi for involving in the anti-party activities.