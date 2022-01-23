500 BJP cadre held for staging protest seeking justice for Ariyalur girl

Chennai :

The BJP members led by state vice president Karuppu Muruganandham and senior leader H Raja assembled before the Thanjavur Collectorate and demanded action against the school where the girl was studying. They alleged that she was forced to get converted and so consumed poison and they demanded closure of the particular school and action against the school authorities.





While speaking, H Raja said that they had lost faith in the DMK government which he claimed has been acting against the Hindus. He urged the government to cancel the government aid to the school and transfer the case to the CBI. He also demanded the implementation of the Anti-Conversion Bill, which he claimed would be the only solution to stop such incidents.





The members raised slogans and attempted to block vehicle movement and so the police arrested around 500 BJP and the Hindu outfit members.





Meanwhile, TMC chief GK Vasan told reporters in Kumbakonam that the state should conduct a fair investigation into the death of the minor girl. He urged the government to initiate strict action against the accused and ensure no such incident occurs anymore.





Funeral held





In the meantime, the parents received the body of the girl as per the HC direction on Saturday evening. Subsequently, the body was taken to her native place in Ariyalur with police protection and cremated in the village.