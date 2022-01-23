Nanjil Sampath’s plea to quash FIR rejected

Chennai :

Police had objected to the petition submitting that the petitioner had criticised many of the leaders in a vulgar manner. On recording the submissions, the judge rejected to entertain the plea of Nanjil Sampath and directed the Pallavaram police to initiate prosecution in the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act 2002.





In 2017, Nanjil Sampath was with the TTV Dhinakaran faction of AIADMK and criticised the BJP leaders. Therefore, several cases were registered against him.