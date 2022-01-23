Sun, Jan 23, 2022

Nanjil Sampath’s plea to quash FIR rejected

Published: Jan 23,202202:49 AM

Mail

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court has rejected the plea by Nanjil Sampath seeking direction to quash the FIR filed against him by Pallavaram police for criticising the then BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan in 2017.

Chennai:
Police had objected to the petition submitting that the petitioner had criticised many of the leaders in a vulgar manner. On recording the submissions, the judge rejected to entertain the plea of Nanjil Sampath and directed the Pallavaram police to initiate prosecution in the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act 2002.

In 2017, Nanjil Sampath was with the TTV Dhinakaran faction of AIADMK and criticised the BJP leaders. Therefore, several cases were registered against him.

