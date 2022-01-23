Poochi Murugan made TNHB chairman

The state government on Saturday appointed Poochi Murugan as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB).
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued orders to appoint Poochi Murugan as the board chairman. Murugan was also a member of the Censor Board and South Indian Film Arts Association trust. Established with the goal of providing housing for all, TNHB has been fulfilling the housing needs of all sections of people by providing affordable housing, a statement issued by the government said. Stalin has also issued an order to appoint ‘Thuraimugam’ Khaja as chairman of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation.
Conversations