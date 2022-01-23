Missing Kumari boy found dead

A four-year-old boy, who went missing since Friday evening, was found dead in his neighbour’s house at Kadiyapattinam in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday.
Kanniyakumari: The deceased has been identified as J Johan Rishi, sources said. The ill-fated boy, who moved out of his house for playing, did not return home. His relatives after conducting extensive search lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with Manavalakurichi police on Friday. Based on enquiries, police searched the house of his neighbour Fathima (35) and to their shock found the boy’s body in a steel almirah there. It was established as a murder for gain as Fathima, wife of Sarobin has killed the boy to take away his jewels, a sovereign of chain and half sovereign bracelet.
