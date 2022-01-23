Kamal objects to service rules changes

MNM founder-president Kamal Haasan on Saturday joined the chorus opposing the Centre’s decision to amend the service rules of the IAS and the IPS officers to transfer them to Central deputation without getting approval from the state governments.

MNM founder-president Kamal Haasan Chennai : "The Centre should drop the proposal to amend Section 6 of the Indian Administrative Officers Service Rules. The ruling BJP government should cease attempts to create a rift with the state governments through such actions," Kamal said, urging the Tamil Nadu government to come out strongly against the proposal like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh.