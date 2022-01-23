AIADMK stage demos for rain relief

The Opposition AIADMK staged massive protests in Cauvery Delta districts on Saturday demanding the state to immediately compensate farmers badly hit by the northeast monsoon rather than wait for Central assistance.
Thiruvarur: The party also sought the implementation of an easy mechanism to procure paddy directly from the farmers instead of the newly-introduced online registration. Leading the protest here, former minister for food and civil supplies R Kamaraj said the DMK government should take steps to provide Rs 20,000 as relief, as had been promised. “The relief is yet to reach the affected farmers despite a month after the northeast monsoon receded,” he said.
