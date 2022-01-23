100 encroachments removed in Vellore

A personal survey of streets which were dug up for various facilities under the Smart City scheme by Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar a couple of days ago resulted in the removal of more than 100 encroachments in the area, officials said on Saturday.

Vellore : Following Chief Minister MK Stalin ordering that new roads should be laid only after the old roads were milled, Commissioner Ashok Kumar inspected the busy RTO Office Road and South Avenue Road. It was then that he noticed the numerous encroachments and ordered that they be removed immediately. By Friday, officials using earthmovers removed permanent structures.