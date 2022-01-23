Fishermen thank CM for compensation

Ramanathapuram fishermen have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for having announced a compensation for Tamil Nadu fishing boats which remain in Sri Lankan Navy custody.

Madurai : According to P Jesuraja, president, All Mechanized Boats Fishermen Association, Ramanathapuram, as many as 108 mechanised boats and 17 country boats, were in the custody of the Sri Lankan naval authorities. All these boats remained in the custody of Sri Lanka for over five years and owners of these boats and fishermen had lost their livelihoods. The state has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the mechanized boats and Rs 1.5 lakh for each for the country boats.