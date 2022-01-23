Father tries to kill 3 sons, arrested

A 42-year-old man in Thoothukudi district was arrested on Friday night after being charged with attempts to kill three of his children.

Thuthukudi : The accused has been identified as N Ayyappan of Sambadi Colony of Idayarkadu, sources said. Srivaikuntam DSP G Venkatesan, after inquiring, said he often used to quarrel with his wife under the influence of alcohol. Irked by his behavior, his wife left home on January 20. Drunk Ayyappan offered herbal drink laced with poison to three of his sons Selva Naresh (11), Murugavel (9) and Selvaganesh (6). Learning about it, Eral police rushed those three children to Thoothukudi GMCH. Based on a complaint by his wife, Ayyappan was arrested.