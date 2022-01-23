Two thieves held, 12 goats recovered in Pudukottai

After a series of complaints about goat thefts, the IGP formed a special team to monitor the menace and they arrested two persons from Pudukkottai and seized 12 goats worth Rs 60,000 from them on Saturday.

Pudukottai : The special team which has been vigilant across the Central zone, registered as many as 34 cases so far and recovered 147 goats worth Rs 7.35 lakh. According to the police, the team also seized as many as eight vehicles, including two load vans. The police said that the accused were in the habit of stealing goats from remote villages where they used to be let free. The monitoring would continue and the recovered goats would be handed over to the owners through court, the police said. After SSI Bhoominathan, who was murdered by a gang of goat thieves, the police have been closely monitoring such offenders.