Part of under-construction bridge collapses in TN

Chennai :

A portion of an under-construction bridge, which is a part of a four-lane highway project, collapsed near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. No casualties were reported.





A part of the flyover that is being built over the Kollidam river at Anaikkarai near the temple town of Kumbakonam collapsed, official sources here said.





The bridge is part of a four-lane highway project (Thanjavur-Cholapuram-Villupuram) being executed by the National Highways Authority of India.







