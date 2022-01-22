7 crore travelled during Pongal, TN govt nets Rs 138 crore

Chennai :

About seven crore people travelled during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu by availing themselves of the special bus services. This enabled the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporations get Rs 138.07 crore as revenue in a week, said Transport Minister of the State R S Raja Kannappan said on Saturday.





A total of 18,232 buses were run on the eve of Pongal i.e January 11, 12 and 13. A total of 3.22 crore people reached their native districts. This earned the transport corporations Rs 65. 58 crore which was Rs 3.50 crore more than the revenue last year, he said. Compared to the previous year, 1,231 buses were additionally operated for the three days.





After Pongal, 17,164 buses were operated on January 15, 17, 18 and 19 and 3.80 crore passengers used them. About Rs 72. 49 crore was obtained during these four days. A total of 1,271 additional buses were operated compared to 2021, the Minister said in a press release here.



