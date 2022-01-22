Ariyalur student's body must be taken by parents: Madurai bench on conversion-suicide row

Chennai :

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered parents of the girl who killed herself in Ariyalur to receive the body for funeral.





The parents refused to take their daughter's body as they demanded stern action against the school management that has allegedly forced her and her family to convert to Christianity in exchange for educational expenses.





The Class 12 student from Ariyalur's Vadukarpalayam had come home from the school hostel to her house for Pongal holidays where she fell ill. The girl had consumed pesticide, in a video, where she was asked the reason she revealed that the school authorities have been discriminating her for allegedly refusing to convert. She said she was forced to clean all rooms and toilets in the hostel.









The 17-year-old in her last declaration said the school authorities had approached their parents for conversion, based on which her school warden Sagayamary was arrested.

The girl's father Muruganantham had moved the Madurai bench seeking a CB-CID probe into his daughter's death. The bench was adjourned after the hearing was shifted to Monday.