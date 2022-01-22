'Exemplary works in literary': Stalin announces Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil awards to 10 scholars

The award felicitates eminent personalities for their contribution towards Tamil.
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has conferred the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil award to 10 personalities for 10 years from 2010 to 2019 for their exemplary works in the literary and academic circle of Tamil.
The event was held at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.
The winners of the award were also handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.
Here are the awardees:
2010 - Dr VN. Rajam
2011 - Professor Pon. Kothandaraman
2012 - Professor E. Sundaramurthy
2013 - Professor P. Marudhanayagam
2014 - Professor K. Mohanarasu
2015 - Professor Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar
2016 - Professor K. Rajan
2017 - Professor Ulrich Niklaus
2018 - Poet Erode Tamilanban
2019 - Professor K. Sivamani
Conversations