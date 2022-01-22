'Exemplary works in literary': Stalin announces Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil awards to 10 scholars

CM Stalin, Minister Thangam Thennarasu with the awardees. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @CMOTamilnadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has conferred the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil award to 10 personalities for 10 years from 2010 to 2019 for their exemplary works in the literary and academic circle of Tamil.





The event was held at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.





The winners of the award were also handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.





Here are the awardees:





2010 - Dr VN. Rajam

2011 - Professor Pon. Kothandaraman

2012 - Professor E. Sundaramurthy

2013 - Professor P. Marudhanayagam

2014 - Professor K. Mohanarasu

2015 - Professor Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar

2016 - Professor K. Rajan

2017 - Professor Ulrich Niklaus

2018 - Poet Erode Tamilanban

2019 - Professor K. Sivamani