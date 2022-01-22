Three Namakkal govt school students’ Tirukkural paintings find place in govt calendar

Namakal :

The paintings of M Santhosh and T Santhosh, both studying in Class 12 and V Monish studying Class 10 have won accolades by participating in Kuraloviyam, a state level drawing competition organized by the state government in connection with Thiruvalluvar day.





The drawing contest was held based on the ideals of Tirukkural to inculcate its moral values among students. The paintings of the three students have been printed in the daily sheet calendar brought out by the state government.





“Out of the four participants from our school, three students have made it. They have won numerous prizes in district and state level drawing competitions also. I am proud of their achievement,” said G Kesavan, their art teacher.





Kesavan said that he just gave some suggestions and the entire work was executed by the students. “Two of the works were acrylic and one was made out of water colour. Many students in the past had also made a mark in such painting contests, he added.





The students who lavishly praised their teachers for the achievement said that the government should come forth to extend financial support to those who excel in art.





“Just like the priority given to sports in admissions and jobs, the government should also encourage young artists like us. All other schools should have separate drawing rooms like in our school to encourage students,” said T Santhosh.