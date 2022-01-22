Rs 5L to be given for each boat held in Lanka

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, announced Rs 5 lakh for 125 mechanised fishing boats held by the Sri Lankan government.
Chennai: Fishermen representatives from TN had met Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday to air their grievances. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister held a discussion with officials and announced the compensation to be provided for the boats still in Sri Lanka. The government allotted another Rs 5.66 crore for 105 boats and fishing equipment damaged in the NE monsoon rains.
Conversations