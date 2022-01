The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed 16 defamation suits filed during the AIADMK regime against incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin for allegedly criticising former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and cabinet members of the previous government.

Chennai : Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders on disposing of a plea moved the DMK president. The petitioner wanted all the criminal defamation suits pending against him be quashed.