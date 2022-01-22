Stalin launches exclusive app for police officials to apply for leave

Chennai :

The app. which was initially launched for Armed Forces wing in Chennai, has the facility for policemen of all ranks, such as constables, special sub-inspectors and others, to apply for leave of all categories. The policemen after downloading the app can apply for the leave and their application will automatically be forwarded to the higher authorities concerned. Once their leave is sanctioned, the applicant can visit their offices to receive the permission letter.





Previously, if policemen apply for earned or medical leave their application will be processed by the leave and administrative section in police commissioner’s office following which the request will be forwarded to the office of deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) for approval. However, in ‘CLAPP’ the application will be forwarded to the authorities concerned and each authority would be given three hours time to take decision on the application. In case of no decision, the application will be automatically forwarded to the higher authorities.





Another important feature of the app is that the policemen who do not have internet facilities can also apply leave by sending an SMS.





CM inaugurates new projects in Madurai





Chief Minister, through video conferencing, inaugurated new projects worth Rs 51.77 crore and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 49.74 crore in Madurai district. Stalin also distributed welfare measures worth Rs 219 crore to beneficiaries.





Earlier in the day, Chief Minister held a review meeting with Ministers and officials about the complaints received on Pongal gift hampers. In the meeting, Stalin directed senior officials to take action on officials responsible for supplying low quality products and to blacklist the companies that supplied the products.





Later in the day, Chief Minister inspected road laying works and storm water drainage works in Kolathur constituency.