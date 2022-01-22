Miscreants cut water supply pipes from Ponnai headworks, 11 villages likely to be hit

Vellore :

The culprits seems to have abandoned to take away the cut pipes as they were heavy. Similarly, pipes meant to irrigate crops in a nearby government agricultural farm at Navlock were also cut and removed the same night.





Referring to this, former Thangal village panchayat president TC Padmanaban, “we get to know such thefts immediately as the TWAD (TN water and drainage board) head works on the river is just a km from our village.” , The present panchayat president P Indira also said, “TWAD staff on duty at the headworks are scared to lodge a complaint with the police fearing attacks by anti-socials.” Following the recent floods and discharge from Andhra Pradesh, pipes supplying water to many habitations from the river were washed away and fresh lines were yet to be fixed, according to officials.





BHEL and TWAD officials mounted the supply pipes on casuarina poles to ensure water supply as the river is still experiencing significant flow.





Navlock farm officials on condition of anonymity said that such incidents were frequent as those in charge of the pipes were afraid to even raise the issue with their higher-ups fearing that any official reaction would land them in serious trouble, especially while on night duty.