OPS seeks white paper on Pongal gift hamper

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the recent distribution of Pongal gift hamper through ration shops had created an uproar among the public due to the substandard items. Political observers and analysts had opined that the state had failed to ensure quality and quantity in the distribution of the free Pongal groceries.





Further, it is reported that Chief Minister M K Stalin had planned to conduct an inquiry into the purchase of substandard groceries and food minister R Chakkrapani had also admitted that the state government had ordered the redistribution of provisions in areas where the items were found to be of substandard. Both these incidents were an indication hinting that the state government had failed to provide quality provisions, OPS said.





The former chief minister also demanded that the white paper must provide details of the tender process, how many companies participated, the quotation details of the companies, whether TN companies took part in the tender, who was responsible for the quality and quantity check and how much money was paid to the distributors.





OPS also mentioned that the food minister claimed that the state government had saved around Rs 74 crore in the purchase of dhal when compared to the previous AIADMK regime by purchasing items at a cheaper price. This was a testimony to show that it was the previous AIADMK government that spent more for the public to ensure that only quality provisions were distributed to them through the public distribution system, the statement said.





The public in Tamil Nadu are intelligent and would understand the nuances of corrupt negotiations and the state had spent Rs 1,250 crore for the annual Pongal gift hamper scheme, the statement added.





Joining the chorus, former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar listed out a detailed statement quoting media reports from Tiruttani, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur carrying news items on substandard ration items distributed during Pongal. Jayakumar also said that social media had carried videos exposing the existence of a lizard in tamarind and a syringe in jaggery. Minister Chakkrapani should keep his ears and eyes open to such stories and videos, the former minister said.





The north Chennai based politician also condemned the food minister stating that Chakkrapani had used foul language against the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for raking up the issue.