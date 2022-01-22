Tamil Nadu to provide dry ration products for students once in 15 days

Considering the fact that schools remain closed due to COVID-19 third wave and difficulty of students in reaching the schools to get the mid-day meal , the state government on Friday announced that dry ration will be provided to students with increased quantity once in 15 days.

File photo Chennai : According to the order, for a student studying in primary school, 1.1 kg rice, 500 grams dhal, 40 grams channa and 11 eggs would be provided. For students of class 6 to 10, rice of 1.65 kg, dhal of 890 grams, channa of 40 grams and 11 eggs will be provided once in 15 days. The dry ration products would be delivered by anganwadi centres under Integrated Child Development Scheme directly to the students in their houses.Totally 42.13 lakh school students will be benefited.