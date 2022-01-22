CPI condemns union govt’s attempt to amend IAS officers service rules

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday condemned the union government’s decision to amend existing service rules to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of IAS officers for central deputation.
Chennai: “The union government is showing keen interest in amending the service rules to transfer the IAS and IPS officers from the state cadre for central deputation without getting the consent of the state government. The action of the union government is a blatant misuse of its power. It is an attempt to destroy principles of federalism. It is an authoritarian move to usurp the power of the legislature and the state cabinet elected by the people,”he said in a statement.
