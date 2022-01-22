Two kids die while their parents sustain severe injuries as load van hits bike

Two children died on the spot while their parents sustained severe injuries after a load van hit their two-wheeler in Thanjavur on Friday evening.
Tanjore: Senthil Kumar (31), a carpenter from Nalloor in Tiruvarur district was returning to his native place along with his wife Devi (25) and children Sri Dharshani (7) and Sri Dharshana (5) on a two-wheeler. The incident happened when they were nearing Vilar bridge in Thanjavur-Nagapattinam bypass, a load van hit their two wheeler from behind in which all the four were tossed off the road. The van driver was arrested Further probe is on.
