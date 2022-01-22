Police on lookout for two accused of sand smuggling from Malattar river

Pernambut police have registered a case and are on the lookout for two people who smuggled 1 unit of sand from the Malattar river near the town on Thursday
Chennai: Based on a complaint from the Regional Deputy Tahsildar, Pernambut police seized the tractor-trailer with the sand. However, there was a delay in fixing accountability on the individuals concerned until the local media intervened and demanded the names of the culprits. After this pressure, police filed an FIR against tractor owner Guna (45) of Pernambut town and driver Sankar (29) of Kallapalli village. Sources revealed that Guna was present when the vehicle was seized.
