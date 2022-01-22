Probe on as CISIF trainee’s fingerprints mismatch at Arakkonam camp

A recruit whose fingerprints did not match at the CISF (central industrial security force) training centre at Arakkonam is being investigated by police for impersonation, official sources revealed.
Chennai: A batch of trainees arrived from UP at the CISF training camp at Nagari Kuppam near Arakkonam on December 25. When officials checked the fingerprints of one Sumit Kumar (24) of Alledadpur they found that it did not match his fingerprints taken during the recruitment in UP. Hence suspecting Sumit Kumar of impersonation, CISF inspector Akhilesh complained to the Thakkolam police where a case has been registered.
