Vendor trio stages dharna demanding arrears payment from dist administration

Revenue officials were taken aback when a hotel owner, aided by vegetable suppliers and an auto driver blocked traffic on the Sholingur – Tiruthani road for more than an hour demanding payment of dues amounting to Rs 28 lakhs on Thursday.

Representative image Chennai : The Ranipet district administration had failed to pay pending dues amounting to Rs 28 lakhs to the trio for having supplied three meals a day for covid patients in the Sholingur GH and a covid care centre in a private engineering college between April 26 and October 9 during the second wave in 2021. The agitators dispersed after the officials promised disbursal of the payment. Related Tags : Ranipet | Vendor dharna | payment due | Sholingur GH