Engineer awarded 30-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Karur Mahila Fast Track court on Friday awarded 30 years of imprisonment to an engineer who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Thiruchirapalli: According to prosecution, on June 8, 2019, the 27-year-old engineer in Karur forcibly took a 14-year-old girl who came to relieve her in the outskirts of the village and sexually assaulted her. The girl narrated the incident to her parents, and they lodged a complaint with the Kulithalai All Women Police who registered a case under various sections including POCSO act. Subsequently he was arrested lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy. The case was in progress at Karur Mahila Fast Track court and the Judge who heard the case via video conferencing, awarded 30 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60,000 to the man.
