Ministers Ramachandran, Moorthy test positive for Covid

State Forest Minister K Ramachandran, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, has gone into home isolation in Coonoor.
Coimbatore: The minister, who was touring the hill district over the last few days, had suffered from fever and cold. However his family members were not infected. The minister had made an appeal to those who were in contact with him to also take tests and isolate themselves. Meanwhile, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy (62), who tested positive of COVID-19, has been admitted to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai on Thursday. “He is now clinically stable,” said a Medical Admininstrator of the hospital
