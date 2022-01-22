Teenage girl immolates self along with 7-month-old baby in Tirupur

A 16-year-old girl died immolating self along with her seven-month-old baby in Tirupur on Friday.

Tiruppur : Police said a 24-year-old youth had befriended the girl, a class nine student, and sexually abused her. The girl’s parents had lodged a complaint with AWPS in Udumalpet. After an inquiry, the accused was arrested under POCSO Act and lodged in prison. Meanwhile, the victim gave birth to a baby girl seven months ago. The girl who was under severe depression over the unfortunate turn of events had taken the extreme step while her parents were away to work in the afternoon. They both succumbed to injuries despite treatment. A case has been registered. Further probe is on.